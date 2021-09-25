Bernardeschi could start against Sampdoria – How would he change Allegri’s lineup?

Even though Max Allegri is yet to find his ideal starting eleven, we’re beginning to see a certain pattern in the last few matches.

Juventus have adopted a hybrid 4-4-2 formation, with only one natural winger (who’s usually either Federico Chiesa or Juan Cuadrado on the the right flank). On the other hand, Adrien Rabiot has been occupying the left wing, interpreting a role between an unorthodox winger and a box-to-box midfielder.

For his part, Federico Bernardeschi has been mostly left out of the starting formation. The Euro 2020 winner shared a frosty relationship with Andrea Pirlo, but Allegri’s return has the potential of reigniting his career in Turin.

According to many sources – including ILBianconero – the Italian winger should start in Sunday’s lunchtime kickoff against Sampdoria.

The former Fiorentina man could be deployed on the left wing, giving Rabiot some rest after featuring repeatedly in the last few weeks.

With Cuadrado expected to the be unleashed on the right, Bernardeschi’s presence means that Allegri will adopt a more traditional 4-4-2 lineup, marked by the presence of the natural wingers.

The source also believes that the formation could change to 4-2-3-1, as the returning manager continues to experiment en route towards finding his ideal lineup.

For the Bianconeri fans, the most important thing would be sealing the club’s second Serie A win of the season after beating Spezia on Wednesday.