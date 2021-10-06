Bernardeschi: “The Spain match was the most complex in Euro 2020”

On Wednesday night, Italy and Spain will renew their never-ending rivalry. The two European giants will meet at the San Siro Stadium in the Semi Final of the UEFA Nations League.

The two sides met almost three months ago in another Semi Final affair, as the Azzurri ousted Luis Enrique’s men from Euro 2020.

That encounter was marked by two goals scored by Juventus men. Federico Chiesa broke the deadlock with a swift counter attack, but Alvaro Morata came off the bench to level the score as the match had to be decided by penalty shootouts.

The Italians eventually emerged victorious, and Federico Bernardeschi was amongst the men who managed to convert from spot.

The Biacnoneri winger spoke about that experience, revealing that the clash against Spain was the most difficult for Roberto Mancini’s men throughout the tournament.

“On the spot I was confident, calm but excited . In the end everything went well, the important thing was to go through to the final,” said Bernardeschi in an interview with the FIGC via JuveNews.

“The Spain match was the most complex in Euro 2020. In reality all the matches were difficult. Against Spain, however, we went into more difficulties due to their style of play and the quality of their players. Up until that moment we had managed to dominate all matches, but they put us in difficulty from this point of view .