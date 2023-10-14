Juventus is facing a deepening midfield crisis, and they may be able to secure the services of Federico Bernardeschi in the coming weeks. Following the loss of Paul Pogba, there is also a possibility of Nicolo Fagioli facing a lengthy ban, leaving Juventus with limited options in midfield.

In response to this situation, Juventus is actively looking to strengthen their midfield for the second half of the season. One suggestion that has emerged is the potential return of Bernardeschi, who previously played for Juventus before moving to Canada to join Toronto FC.

Although Bernardeschi is a key player for Toronto FC in Major League Soccer (MLS), their season has concluded, and they will not resume play until the start of the next year. As a result, he has the opportunity to join a European club on loan, and Juventus has expressed interest.

According to Tuttojuve, it appears that the move is progressing as Bernardeschi has given his approval for the transfer. He is eager to compete in Serie A again, with hopes of catching the attention of national team managers.

The next steps for Juventus involve determining if they truly need Bernardeschi and reaching an agreement for his return when the January transfer window reopens.

Juve FC Says

Having Bernadeschi back in Turin is not such a bad idea in a moment like this when we need more players in midfield.