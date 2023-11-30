Federico Bernardeschi was spotted at the Juventus training ground yesterday as reports link him with a return to the club.

Juve needs new midfielders and some reports have suggested they want to add Bernardeschi to their group temporarily until the end of this season.

They have lost Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli and may have to wait until the summer to sign good enough cover for the Frenchman.

In January, clubs will not want to lose their key players to the Old Lady, and they know that signing someone like Bernardeschi will be easier until the summer.

As reports continue to link him with a return to the club, a report on Football Italia claims he was at the Bianconeri training ground yesterday, and a fan asked him if he would return to the club; he responded: “I hope so.”

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi struggled to play in his final season on our books, which is a clear sign that he is not a player that suits Max Allegri’s style.

His spell in the MLS has also not been very successful, so it almost makes no sense for us to add him to our squad again.

We need to move on from him and look for a player in Europe who is in great form to add to our group.