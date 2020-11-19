Bernardeschi was going to be a top talent, but he is overrated now

Federico Bernardeschi is one player that is dividing opinion at Juventus this season as he continues to struggle for playing time.

The midfielder was one of the first players on the team sheet at the club when he first joined, but he began to struggle under Maurizio Sarri last season.

Before Juventus signed him, he was one of the most sought-after players in the Italian top flight after his starring role for Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri beat several competitors to sign him and he looked destined for greatness.

But as he struggled to get into the current Juventus team, it seems that he is a player that isn’t as good as we thought he was and that is also one thing that Italian journalist, Mario Sconcerti thinks.

The journalist was speaking about the midfielder recently on Calciomercato and he claimed that the Italy international showed that he was a top talent when he first broke through and he almost was that at Juventus, but he isn’t that good and he is overrated.

An excerpt from his piece via Calciomercato reads: “Bernardeschi is a project that didn’t go as it should. He almost looked like a champion, but he didn’t grow up and was overrated.”