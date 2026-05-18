With Juventus now expected to miss out on the Champions League, their pursuits of Bernardo Silva and Alisson Becker are at great risk.

The Bianconeri tumbled in the league standings from third place to sixth following their defeat to Fiorentina on the penultimate round of the season, while their European rivals all prevailed in their respective fixtures.

Barring a mini-miracle on the final day of the season, the Turin-based giants will have to settle for the Europa League next season.

Bernardo Silva could opt against signing for Juventus

In recent months, Juventus had been laying the groundwork for what should have been a pivotal transfer campaign.

The Bianconeri have been targeting top-notch players capable of raising the team’s quality. However, the absence of Champions League football would certainly take its toll on the club’s ability to attract world-class players, not to mention their finacial power.

While several stars have been linked to Juventus, Silva and Alisson emerged as two plausible targets.

The Manchester City captain has already announced his departure from the club after nine unforgettable years, and he will be available on a free transfer.

The Portuguese playmaker also ruled out moving to a tropical destination such as MLS or Saudi Arabia, as he wishes to play at the highest level.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the 31-year-old is keen to play in the Champions League next season, so he might not fancy joining the Bianconeri if they fail to finish in the Top Four.

Alisson still open to joining Juventus regardless of Champions League

While Silva’s pursuit has been complicated, the pink newspaper claims that Alisson would be more open to signing for Juventus, with or without the Champions League.

The 33-year-old feels that his Liverpool chapter is practically over, and he would like to reunite with Luciano Spalletti, who coached him at Roma.

The Brazilian goalkeeper already has an agreement in principle with the Italian giants, but his still has a year left on his contract with the Reds, who have yet to sanction his departure.

Therefore, the main stumbling block for Juventus on this particular front is to find a club-to-club accord.