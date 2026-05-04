Juventus are reportedly interested in Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, who has faded from the scene in recent months.

The 27-year-old spent the previous two campaigns at Milan, and was named the Best Midfielder in Serie A last term.

The Dutchman’s exploits at San Siro earned him a big-money move to the Etihad last summer. The Cityzens splashed €55 million as an initial fee, but the costs of the transfer could reach €70 million when considering add-ons.

Tijjani Reijnders struggling to make an impact at Man City

Reijnders started his first campaign on a brilliant note. He scored a goal and provided an assist on his club debut as Man City went on to beat Wolves on the first matchday of the Premier League campaign.

The Netherlands international cemented himself as a regular feature in Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup, and has thus far contributed with seven goals and eight assists across all competitions.

However, the midfielder’s impact dwindled in the second half of the season. He was relegated to the bench in recent months, and was even an unused substitute in City’s last three EPL fixtures.

Therefore, some sources in the English media have claimed that Reijnders could leave Guardiola’s court after a single season, with Juventus emerging as a potential destination.

The Bianconeri’s interest in Bernardo Silva is no longer a secret, but could they also pursue another Man City midfielder?

Can Juventus afford Reijnders?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Reijnders represents an intriguing profile for Juventus thanks to his previous exploits on Italian soil.

The Dutchman can be considered a Serie A-proven player, unlike Douglas Luiz, who didn’t cope well with the Italian style of play.

However, Albanese warns that signing Reijnders requires a major investment, especially due to his high book value.

Hence, the Bianconeri might only be able to afford the former Milan star by offering a player in exchange or through an initial loan deal. Nevertheless, it remains uncertain that Man City would even consider such formulas.