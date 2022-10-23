Bernd Reichart insists Juventus and Spanish giants are right about the Super League

CEO of A22 Bernd Reichart, the company tasked with making the European Super League dream a reality, has spoken about it again and insists the protagonists are right.

Twelve clubs across European leagues originally agreed to start the competition last year, but nine eventually pulled out because of protests from football fans around the globe.

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to back the idea, giving A22 the job of bringing it to reality.

No German club supported it, but Reichart is German and insists the clubs backing it are doing the right thing.

He said via Calciomercato:

“Juve, Barça and Real denounced real problems, finding a growing consensus: however, the great tournament of tomorrow will have to be based on sporting merits and not on a limited membership structure. It is now a peaceful concept. We are confident. , because our model would represent Europe much more than what happens today.”

Juve FC Says

The Super League idea is probably what football needs now but starting it as a closed shop made fans smell greed and that has bred mistrust.

Getting them on their side now would be tricky because the initial idea exposed most of the motives behind it.