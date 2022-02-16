Besiktas president claims Super Lig player ‘will join Juventus’

Beşiktaş President Ahmet Nur Çebi has made the outlandish claim that Mario Balotelli will join Juventus in the summer, a claim that appears unlikely to prove true.

The Italian forward is currently plying his trade for Adama Demispor, and is thoroughly impressing in Turkey, scoring 11 goals in his 23 outings so far this term.

That form has helped his side to challenge for the Champions League places at present, with his side currently occupying third in the table thanks to the input of the striker.

While his form is impressive, you wouldn’t imagine that the Old Lady would be considering his signature however, and you also wouldn’t expect to be hearing such news from a rival’s chief.

Cebi said (as translated by Football.Italia): “I do not remember Sancak being a Beşiktaş chief.

“I do not remember that I brought him to the position of spokesperson for the press. It was not appropriate for the President of Adana Demirspor to make a statement concerning Beşiktaş, which was also a big lie.

“I can give you information from Adana Demirspor. Vincenzo Montella is going to Trabzonspor next year and Mario Balotelli will go to Juventus.”

It seems strange that we are being brought up in such a way, and there is surely zero truth to such a transfer, and I struggle to believe this rumour will even go beyond this story to be honest.

Would Balotelli be welcome in Turin?

Patrick