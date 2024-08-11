Besiktas president Hasan Arat admits his club made an offer for Juventus outcast Federico Chiesa but was repelled by the player’s astronomical salary demands.

The 26-year-old finds himself in a tough spot with less than three weeks separating us from the end of the summer transfer market.

The Italian has been bluntly told to find himself a new club as he doesn’t suit Thiago Motta’s style of play. Moreover, the management doesn’t intend to keep a player whose contract will expire in less than a year.

Over the past few weeks, Chiesa has been linked with the likes of Napoli, Roma, Spurs, Chelsea, and even Inter. However, no suitor has thus far made a concrete attempt to lure the winger… perhaps with the exception of Besiktas.

The club’s president publicly confirmed holding talks with Juventus and Chiesa.

But while the Bianconeri’s asking price is relatively low (15 million euros), the player is apparently seeking lucrative wages.

The Italy international currently earns circa 5 million euros at Juventus, but according to Arat, he is gunning for 9 million.

“It is true that we have been tracking Chiesa for about 10 days,” revealed the president of the Turkish club in his interview with TRT Spor via Tuttosport.

“As part of the transparent communication that we have carried out so far, I would like to emphasize that the player has a salary demand of 9 million euros and while Juventus are expecting 15 million euros as a transfer fee.

“There are seven clubs that are now in the running. We have made our offer, but the expectations are irrational, and thus impossible for us to meet.”

Besiktas have already signed another Euro 2020 this summer in the shape of former Lazio Ciro Immobile.