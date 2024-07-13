Besiktas is considering a move for Arkadiusz Milik, and their interest remains strong despite signing Ciro Immobile.

The Turkish club aims to challenge for the league crown next season and is strengthening its squad in preparation.

Juventus wants to offload Milik as they rebuild their team under Thiago Motta, and the player is also open to leaving since there is no guarantee of game time under the new manager.

The Poland international suffered an injury at the Euros, which affected his chances of securing a move. If he had performed well in the competition, several clubs would likely have shown interest in signing him.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, his main suitor at the moment is Besiktas, as the Turkish club is keen to add him to their squad before the summer transfer window closes.

Juventus will be pleased to hear that Besiktas still maintains interest in Milik’s signature, and the coming weeks will be crucial in determining his future.

Juve FC Says

Milik has been a fine member of our squad, but it will be much better for us to sell him and sign a younger replacement.

He will also want to leave a top league like Italy because he is not getting younger and probably will score more in Turkiye.