Juventus defender Federico Gatti is proud of his personal achievements this season despite the club’s struggles.

Like the majority of his teammates this term, the Italian has his highs and lows. He started the season as the stand-in club captain, but the armand kept shifting from one player to another under he guidance of Thiago Motta.

The 26-year-old’s relationship with the Italian Brazilian manager became frosty as the season progressed, but he was still able to produce solid displays which caught the attention of several suitors in England, including Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

Nevertheless, Gatti insists he takes great pride in playing for Juventus, so he has no intention to change air.

“Paradoxically, this has been my best season personally,” said the Italian defender while chatting with reporters via Football Italia.

“I’m in Turin and I am playing for the team of my city, it’s the best thing I could ask for.”

Getty Images

Gatti is currently out with an injury he sustained during the clash against Genoa on Igor Tudor’s debut, so he provided updates on his recovery.

“If it were up to me, I wouldn’t even have left the pitch. There’s a fracture and I’m trying to return as soon as possible.

“On Tuesday, I should start running again, but we’ll see. This is the most important part of the season.”

Finally, the defender insisted Juventus cannot settle for anything less than fourth place, but reckons that the competition will be fierce.

“Fourth place is the minimum objective, and we have to secure it at all costs.We have two tough away games coming up [against Bologna and Lazio] and a lot of our future will be decided there.

“We need to qualify for the Champions League. There are a lot of teams within a few points, I don’t think it’s ever been this competitive.

“We can’t be satisfied with the results we’ve had. Everyone needs to take a look at themselves, and I put myself at the front.

“From my experience, I know that difficulties help you grow for the future. I hope this will be the case.”