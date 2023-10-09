Despite the absence of main goal-scorers Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus still found the breakthrough in the Derby della Mole thanks to an unexpected hero.

Federico Gatti atoned himself for his horror show against Sassuolo a couple of weeks ago by producing a fabulous display against Torino last Saturday.

In addition to being solid at the back, the 25-year-old pounced on a post-corner debacle to score the opener for the Old Lady.

Arek Milik then added the second to secure a vital 2-0 victory for the Old Lady ahead of the international break.

Therefore, TuttoMercatoWeb picked Gatti amongst the best performers in Serie A Round 8.

The former Frosinone man received a rating of 7/10, which was enough to make the cut at the back alongside Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori.

Juventus loaned-out youngster Matias Soulé also received recognition following a splendid display in Frosinone’s 2-1 win over Hellas Verona.

The Argentine created the first goal, scored the second with a header and was twice denied by the post.

But the most eyebrow-raising inclusion is Olivier Giroud who features as a goalkeeper.

The French striker had to cover between the posts in the final minutes against Genoa following the dismissal of his compatriot Mike Maignan. He made a key intervention that preserved the win for the Rossoneri.

Olivier Giroud (Milan) 8

Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma) 7

Federico Gatti (Juventus) 7

Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna) 7

Riccardo Marchizza (Frosinone) 7

Matias Vecino (Lazio) 7

Leandro Paredes (Roma) 7

Matias Soule (Frosinone) 7.5

Andrea Colpani (Monza) 7.5

Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina) 7.5

Romelu Lukaku (Roma) 8

Coach: Raffaele Palladino (Monza) 7.5