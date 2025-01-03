Real Betis has been in ongoing negotiations with Juventus regarding a potential move for Arthur Melo this January, as the midfielder seeks to revive his career. After falling out of favour in Turin, the Brazilian is eager for a fresh start, and a switch to La Liga could provide him with the opportunity to rediscover his form.

Juventus has made it clear that Arthur is no longer part of their plans, having excluded him from the squad in the first half of the season. The club is now determined to offload the player, at least temporarily, to save on his wages and potentially preserve his market value.

Real Betis has emerged as Arthur’s most serious suitor. However, discussions have hit an impasse due to disagreements over financial terms. Initially, Betis expressed interest in a short-term loan deal without including an option to make the move permanent—terms Juventus was willing to accept to facilitate the midfielder’s exit.

Despite agreeing to this arrangement, the talks have stalled because of a new demand from the Spanish club. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Betis is now requesting that Juventus cover a significant portion of Arthur’s salary during the loan spell. This condition poses a dilemma for the Bianconeri, who had hoped to offload the player to escape his wage burden fully.

From Juventus’ perspective, loaning Arthur to Betis—even while covering part of his wages—might still be a pragmatic solution. Allowing the midfielder to gain regular game time in La Liga could not only preserve but also enhance his market value, potentially attracting more buyers in the summer transfer window.

On the other hand, Betis is operating within financial constraints, which makes it difficult for them to absorb Arthur’s full salary. The club sees the Brazilian as a player who could bolster their midfield and help them compete for European qualification, but they need Juventus to meet them halfway to make the deal viable.

For Arthur, this move represents a crucial opportunity to reignite his stalled career. The midfielder joined Juventus with high expectations in 2020 after a high-profile swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic and Barcelona. However, injuries and inconsistent performances have hampered his progress, and he has since struggled to establish himself in Turin.

The stalemate leaves both clubs with decisions to make. Juventus must weigh the benefits of saving even part of Arthur’s wages and boosting his value through regular playing time against the frustration of not securing a more favourable deal. For Betis, the focus will be on whether they can justify the financial commitment to secure a player of Arthur’s calibre.