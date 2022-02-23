“Better to have an ugly but winning Juve” Allegri explains his tactics against Villarreal

Max Allegri has defended how his Juventus team played against Villarreal yesterday after their 1-1 draw.

The Bianconeri took an early lead, but they allowed the Spaniards to control possession before eventually finding an equaliser.

Allegri has reached the final of the Champions League on two occasions before now and the Italian boss is experienced enough to mastermind a win in the competition.

After the draw, he defended how his team played and says it was simply the best way they could have approached the game.

He said via Calciomercato.it: “The game had to be played in this way: looking for the breadth that they suffered a lot. We have been too light, we become too beautiful. Better to have an ugly but winning Juve than a beautiful but losing one.”

Juve FC Says

We have become used to our team playing unexciting but effective football under Allegri.

We are probably the only top European club that doesn’t play an attacking brand of football.

However, whatever works is perfect, and the manager won five straight league titles at the club with the same pragmatic approach.

It is hard to see him change that now and we just need to give him the support he needs.