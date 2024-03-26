Juventus has been tipped to cash in on Kenan Yildiz and Matias Soule to raise funds for more experienced signings in the summer.

The Bianconeri are enjoying the fruits of their Next Gen and other youth teams, which have been producing talents for the senior side.

Soule and Yildiz are two of the latest youngsters impressing as Juve looks to reduce costs on expensive players.

However, due to their lack of experience, the Bianconeri could be tempted to sell them for more seasoned players, a move that has been met with disapproval.

Former striker Fabrizio Ravanelli believes it would be a poor decision if they were to cash in on either youngster while retaining Federico Chiesa at the club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Zaniolo at Juventus? In that area of ​​the pitch, there are Soulé and Yildiz who, if they let them make mistakes, represent the future of Juve. If I were the black and white team, I would keep them both. Selling one of the two would be an incredible own goal by Juve: the fans could riot. Better to sell Chiesa than these two players.”

Juve FC Says

Soule and Yildiz represent the future of Juventus, and Ravanelli is right. It makes no sense to keep an injury-prone Chiesa if we need to sell some players.