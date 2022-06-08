Between Atalanta and Juventus: What’s Next for Demiral?

It was only a few years ago when Merih Demiral was largely considered as one of the best young defenders in Italy – perhaps even in Europe.

Unfortunately for the Turk, things haven’t worked according to plan for him, and he’s now facing an uncertain future following an underwhelming loan stint in Bergamo.

After spending two years in Turin filled with ups and downs, Juventus sent the center back on loan towards Atalanta.

Although his campaign started on a positive note, he eventually lost his starting berth in Gian Piero Gasperini’s lineup.

So according to Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato, Atalanta will waiver their right to buy Demiral, which would effectively send him back to Juventus.

However, this doesn’t mean that the 24-year-old will be a part of Max Allegri’s squad next season, as Juventus don’t intend to maintain his services either.

Luckily, the source suggests that the defender has some suitors in the Premier League, and Juventus will sell him for the right offer.

While one would think that Giorgio Chiellini’s exit would open up some space for Demiral, it seems that the defender’s latest campaign saw him loose the favor of the Old Lady, hence, a divorce would be the best option for both parties.

So let’s hope that some EPL club comes forward with a decent proposal which would help funding some of the Bianconeri’s transfer dealings this summer.