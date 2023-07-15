Between Chelsea and PSG: The latest on Dusan Vlahovic

This summer, Dusan Vlahovic could be the sacrificial lamb who helps Juventus fund their transfer market amidst the current financial difficulties.

The Serbian is coming off a rough campaign but still has some glamorous suitors on the market.

According to Sportmediaset via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri prefer to sell Vlahovic to Chelsea rather than PSG.

As the source explains, sending the 23-year-old to West London would help Juventus secure the services of Romelu Lukaku.

This would prompt an exchange deal between the two clubs, or at least two separate transfers conducted simultaneously.

On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain might struggle to raise the necessary funds to sign Vlahovic before selling Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid.

Therefore, the Italian giants would have to wait for the French superstar to complete a switch to the Spanish capital to unlock a domino effect.

This is why selling the former Fiorentina star to Chelsea would be a more concrete solution at the moment.

On another note, Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) claims that Vlahovic and his entourage have already found an agreement in principle with PSG.

Juventus will be hoping to collect around 80 million euros (including bonuses) from the striker’s sale, while reinvesting some of it on Lukaku.

But with Inter still in the fray for the Belgian bomber, the Bianconeri are in a hurry to finalize the operation.