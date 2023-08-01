After spending the second part of the season on loan at Lazio, Luca Pellegrini was hoping to seal a permanent switch to his beloved capital side.

However, the Biancocelesti weren’t willing to activate the option to buy unless Juventus grant them a discount.

So after reaching a deadlock on that front, the Bianconeri and the fullback have been exploring new options abroad. It now appears that two clubs are leading the race.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Fulham and Nice are both pushing to sign Pellegrini while finding themselves in contradictory situations.

As the source explains, the Premier League club has turned to the Juventus outcast after failing to finalize the transfer of Milan benchwarmer Fodé Ballo-Touré.

Di Marzio believes that the West Londoners have already reached an agreement with Pellegrini on personal terms. However, Fulham still need to forge a deal with Juventus regarding the transfer.

On the contrary, Nice have reportedly found an accord with the Bianconeri over the formula. Yet, the player’s consent remains missing.

For their part, Lazio remain in the background, even though the operation has been put on ice for now, awaiting a meeting between club president Claudio Lotito and head coach Maurizio Sarri.

In the meantime, the left-back is training in Continassa alongside Leonardo Bonucci and the rest of the exiles who were left behind while Max Allegri took his main host to the United States.