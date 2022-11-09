Between Juventus and Frankfurt: What does the future hold for Pellegrini?

Last summer, Juventus and Eintracht Frankfurt had finally managed to reach an agreement for the transfer of Filip Kostic after months of negotiations.

However, this didn’t spell the end of the business between the clubs. Shortly following the Serbian’s switch to Turin, Luca Pellegrini surprisingly made the move in the opposite direction.

The 23-year-old is acting as a direct replacement for Kostic, operating as left wingback in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

According to ilBianconero, Pellegrini has been impressing in his outings for the Bundesliga club, contributing on both ends of the pitch.

Aside from a few missed matches due to slight injury concerns, he has swiftly cemented himself as a regular starter, and helped the Germans in reaching the Champions League knockout stages. They will take on Napoli in the round of 16.

The source explains that Juventus are naturally keeping a close eye on the player’s performances, but the club is also aware that Frankfurt may attempt to maintain him on a permanent basis – although it is believed that the loan deal doesn’t include an option to buy.

At the end of the season, the Bianconeri are widely expected to part ways with Alex Sandro, which could provide an opening for Pellegrini’s return.

However, it should be noted that the club also has another promising young left-back on the books in Andrea Cambiaso (currently on loan at Bologna), while we’re also being linked with more established names, like Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo.