Juventus expect to boost their finances by collecting 170 million euros through various steams next season.

This season, the club took a major sporting and economic blow by missing out on Champions League football due to domestic and European sanctions.

As Tuttosport explains, the Bianconeri’s exclusion from Europe’s elite club competition cost them 60 million euros at the very least.

Nevertheless, the club still expects to qualify for the next edition despite the current slump. Max Allegri’s men remain in second place.

While a top-four finish would do, even the fifth place would be sufficient if Italy were to earn an additional spot thanks to their coefficient. This appears to be a concrete possibility, with Serie A leading the European charts this term.

So as the source tells it, reaching the Champions League should guarantee Juventus at least 80 million euros thanks to the competition’s improved prize-money system.

Moreover, the Bianconeri will be hoping to pip Napoli for a spot in the 2025 Club World Cup. They would guarantee their place in the 32-team tournament if the Partenopei were to be eliminated at the hands of Barcelona next Tuesday.

Participating in the first-ever expanded edition of the competition should yield at least 50 million euros.

Finally, Juventus are now seeking a new main sponsor as their agreement with Jeep will expire at the end of the season.

The club’s majority owner John Elkann was spotted in Saudi Arabia, attending the Formula One event, sparking speculations over a possible accord with Saudi investors.

Juventus are gunning for an agreement that generates 40 million euros from shirt sponsorship, but they might agree to close the deal for slightly lower figures.