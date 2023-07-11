Between Saudi temptations and Euro 2024 hopes: The latest on Pogba

Following a weekend trip to Saudi Arabia, emerging reports are still linking Paul Pogba with a potential move to the Middle East.

As we reported yesterday, the brief trip was primarily for personal and religious reasons. However, some sources insist that the player has an immense offer on the table.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Marco Guidi, Pogba has an offer from Al-Ahli which would see him collect 100 million euros in the next three years.

While previous reports indicated towards Al-Ittihad, Guidi believes that the interested Saudi Pro League club is Al-Ahli who also signed Roberto Firmino.

The source adds that the 30-year-old is reflecting on the matter, as he’s still not fully convinced of giving up Juventus and high-level European football.

On the other hand, a report from France claims that the midfielder has already made up his mind.

According to L’Equipe via Il Corriere dello Sport, Pogba has decided to reject all offers in favor of staying at Juventus.

The former Man United star is determined to put last season’s woes behind him and repay the club for the faith put in him.

Moreover, the 2018 World Cup winner is targeting a return to the French national team ahead of Euro 2024.

Pogba missed Qatar 2022 due to a meniscus injury, so he’ll be looking to make up for lost time and lock himself a spot in Didier Deschamps’ squad for the European championships.

Therefore, remaining in Europe would certainly boost his chances in this regard.