The future of Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus is beginning to tremble despite having another year on his contract. So what must the manager do to salvage his second reign in Turin?

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle dwells on the 56-year-old’s position at the club.

The Bianconeri are currently enduring their worst run in 13 years, only registering a single win in their last nine Serie A fixtures.

Luckily for the Old Lady, the point tally assembled during the first half of the season is keeping the club afloat.

However, Juventus are now dangerously sitting in third place with Bologna and Roma closing in, thus putting their Champions League berth at risk.

As Della Valle explains, the club directors continue to rally around Allegri as they would like to avoid further controversy during this delicate period of the season. They are hoping that the manager turns the tide in his favor sooner rather than later.

The Livorno native can still rescue the campaign by securing qualification to the Champions League and lifting the Coppa Italia.

Therefore, winning against Lazio tomorrow in the first leg of the semi-final will be fundamental to putting the train back on track.

Nevertheless, the journalist insists that securing qualification to the Champions League is a much more significant objective than winning the Coppa Italia.

That’s because the club cannot afford to miss out on Europe’s most prestigious competition for the second year running.

Therefore, Allegri must secure a spot in UCL if he’s going to stand any chance at all in maintaining his job and perhaps earning a new deal.

Moreover, the final judgment could also vary depending on the team’s position in the standings, as the management would be less appreciative of a fifth-place finish, even if it yields a place in the Champions League.