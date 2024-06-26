At Euro 2020, Juventus stars made headlines for their incredible talent and skill. Bianconeri athletes from Italy dazzled everyone with an exceptional display of talent and skill that extended far beyond club success to international glory. We’ve identified five players we anticipate being at their peak at the Euro 2024 championships.

Wojciech Szczęsny, Poland

The number one goalkeeper for Juventus shone for Poland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Poland put on an impressive performance. He remains their top pick and played a key role in their playoff qualification. He aims to assist his country in demonstrating its value among other European nations.

Adrien Rabiot, France

Since Paul Pogba is no longer in the mix, Rabiot has become the key midfielder for the French national team. He plays alongside top talents like Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, but as a Juventus player, he leads the team. France’s success will hinge on his skills and leadership.

Andrea Cambiaso, Italy

Cambiaso stands out as one of Juventus’s best players this season. Unlike before, the Azzurri team doesn’t depend much on Juventus players. However, Cambiaso could become a game-changer for his country. Skilled at playing both left and right wing, the ex-Genoa player will offer Luciano Spalletti excellent versatility.

Kenan Yildiz, Turkey

Even if he doesn’t start often at Juventus, Vincenzo Montella seems to have carved out a role for Kenan Yildiz on his Turkish team. The attacker is exciting to watch, and like Chiesa, he excels when playing for his country. Turkey showed excellent form in the qualifiers, and we expect them to make an impact in Germany this year.

Federico Chiesa, Italy

Chiesa became Italy’s hero in Euro 2020, rising from the bench to play a starring role and helping Italy win the championship. Despite facing numerous injuries since then, he still stands as his country’s top attacker. Spalletti’s 4-3-3 system suits him well, and we anticipate that he will once again lead Italy, just like he did 4 years ago. The winger enjoys playing for the national team, and this competition allows him to attract new clubs.

As Euro 2024 progresses, Juventus continues to make a good impression at this tournament. Each player proudly represents his nation while representing Juventus’ spirit on an international stage. Their performances contribute to their national teams’ successes and enhance Juventus’ legendary legacy of providing exceptional football talent. As competition intensifies, all eyes will watch these stars to see if they can lead their countries towards European glory.