Juventus could be entering a challenging period after suffering their first defeat of the season against Stuttgart in the Champions League. The cracks in Thiago Motta’s team have become evident recently, with the Bianconeri struggling to secure wins even when they appear to have an advantage. For instance, they needed an own goal to scrape past Lazio, despite playing with a numerical advantage for over an hour.

The loss to Stuttgart has not only dented their confidence but also comes at a critical time, as their next opponent is Inter Milan—a formidable rival. While Juve has maintained an unbeaten record in Serie A so far, they face a major test against an Inter side that will certainly be aiming to exploit Juve’s vulnerabilities.

Adding to the Bianconeri’s woes is the continued absence of two crucial players. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the upcoming clash with Inter Milan has come too soon for Teun Koopmeiners and Nicolas Gonzalez, as neither player is fit to participate. Both have been sidelined since before the last international break, and there was initial hope that at least one would recover in time for the game. However, it is now confirmed that Juventus will travel to face Inter without these key stars, which is undoubtedly a blow for the team.

Koopmeiners and Gonzalez have been pivotal figures this season, providing quality in midfield and attack, respectively. Their absence could severely hamper Juve’s ability to control the game and pose a significant threat in the final third against an in-form Inter side. For Juve fans, the news is far from ideal, and it highlights the growing concern over the team’s form and fitness as they prepare for a critical stretch in the season.

Juventus must now find a way to compensate for these absences and dig deep to secure a result against Inter. A positive outcome would help to rebuild momentum, while a loss could signal the beginning of a worrying downturn for Motta’s squad.