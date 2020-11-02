Big boost for Juventus after Bayern Munich withdraw contract offer

Herbert Hainer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bayern Munich, claims that the German giants have withdrawn their contract offer for David Alaba, opening the door for a free transfer to Juventus.

The Austrian is in the final few months of his current deal at the European champions and he is one of the best defenders in Europe.

Having won two Champions Leagues among other trophies with the Bavarians he made a huge contract demand on the German side.

They have made several contract offers to him and Hainer told Blickpunkt Sport via Transfermarkt that the response from his agent after the last offer was that it still wasn’t good enough and it has been withdrawn.

“A new situation has arisen over the weekend,” he said before adding that Bayern said they needed a decision “by the end of October,”

On the following up of their offer, Hainer said: “The answer was that the offer is still unsatisfactory and that we should rethink it. As a result, we have now decided to take the offer completely off the table. That means there is no longer an offer.”

This has now opened the door for Alaba to leave the German side for free next summer.

Juventus has landed the best free agents in Europe over the past few seasons and they will be keen to add Alaba to their team from next season.