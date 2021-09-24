Big boost for Juventus as scan reveals star man is fit to face Sampdoria

Juventus has been handed a boost ahead of their match against Sampdoria this weekend after a scan revealed that Federico Chiesa hasn’t suffered a serious injury and he can play.

The attacker had a flexor problem during the last international break.

Football Italia said he asked to be subbed off in Juventus’ win over Spezia and this created fears that he may have suffered yet another injury and would have represented a tremendous blow to Juve’s plans for the next few matches.

However, the report claims he only had ice on his legs after leaving the pitch because he felt a tightness at his flexor, but he has no injury.

He is now set to be available for their next matches against Sampdoria, Chelsea and Torino.

However, Massimiliano Allegri could decide not to overwork him and rest him for at least one of those fixtures.

After finally earning a league win the last time out, Juve will now target a winning run and their next opponent is Sampdoria.

I Blucerchiati has a similar record to them in the league this season with a win, two losses and two draws from their opening five Serie A matches.

Their fixture against Chelsea will be arguably their toughest of the new season as the European champions come to Turin in great shape.