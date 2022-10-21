Juventus has had a long-standing interest in Nicolo Zaniolo and the attacker remains on their shopping list.

AS Roma kept him beyond the reach of his suitors in the last transfer window, after his fine form on the European stage in the previous campaign.

Reports claimed Juve wanted to make him a replacement for Paulo Dybala, but that never happened and the next summer transfer window could be a chance to try again.

But this time, the Bianconeri have serious competition for his signature, with Tuttojuve revealing AC Milan and Tottenham are admirers.

Both clubs are paying attention to his contract situation in Rome as he enters the final 18 months of his current deal.

The Giallorossi seem reluctant to extend his stay, which could make him leave in a cut-price transfer at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is one of Italy’s blessed attackers who will be happy to wear black and white at some point in his career.

However, he is an injury-prone player, which should automatically rule Juventus out of a transfer for him.

He is also a very technical player who sometimes holds on to the ball for too long. As a result, Max Allegri will not enjoy working with him.