Big clubs looking to beat Juventus to top Liverpool star

The uncertainty surrounding the future of Ronald Koeman as the manager of Barcelona means signing Georginio Wijnaldum is no longer a certainty for the Spanish giants.

The Liverpool man will be a free agent within the next few days after failing to agree to a new deal with the Reds.

He has looked certain to leave them for much of this season and Barcelona has been tipped as the team to sign him.

But he is now back on the market for a new suitor and Juventus will want to be the team that acquires his services.

However, they are facing significant competition from two teams.

Todofichajes says AS Roma is keen on signing the former Newcastle midfielder as they prepare for a first season under Jose Mourinho.

The Special One has been made their latest manager in their bid to return to the top of Italian football.

PSG also wants him with Mauricio Pochettino keen to add him to his midfield.

The report says the French side is currently leading the race for his signature because they have agreed to meet his contract demands and they will offer him a deal for the next three years.

It adds that they are so advanced in talks that if nothing changes, they will announce his transfer at the start of next month.