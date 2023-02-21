Big earners will only get new Juventus contract offers at the end of the season

Juventus has many players whose contracts need to be renewed by the end of this season and it seems the club will allow most of them to leave instead.

Juve has been one of the best clubs in Italian football for a long time, but in the last two terms, they have struggled and have replaced so many of their players.

That looks likely to continue at the end of this season, with many players entering the last few months of their current deal at the club already.

Juve pays arguably the highest wages in Serie A, so the salaries of some players with expiring deals fatten their wage bill.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri have put contract renewal talks on hold for now and would only discuss a new deal with their high earners at the end of the season.

Juve FC Says

Our finances have come under investigation recently and we still have to answer several questions about our dealings. We must be careful about how we spend money, especially if it will further bloat our budget.

The players also follow the news and should understand why it is not our priority now.