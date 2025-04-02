Juventus’ next challenge will be against AS Roma, with Igor Tudor aiming to secure his second consecutive victory since taking charge. Following a narrow 1-0 win over Genoa in his debut match, Tudor and his squad are well aware that Roma pose a significantly tougher challenge.

This fixture is crucial for both teams as they continue their late push to secure a top-four finish in Serie A. The Bianconeri are determined to claim all three points, but Roma, under the experienced leadership of Claudio Ranieri, are equally motivated to strengthen their position in the league. Given the high stakes, this match is expected to be a fiercely contested encounter.

Juventus have adopted a new playing style under Tudor, but with only one game played using this system, the team is still in the process of adapting. In contrast, Roma have a more settled tactical approach, having had more time to refine their strategies under Ranieri. One of Roma’s key strengths is their pressing game, which they will look to exploit against Juventus. Their ability to apply pressure high up the pitch could disrupt Juventus’ build-up play, making ball retention a critical factor in the match.

Football analyst Massimo Pavan has highlighted this tactical battle, cautioning Juventus against losing possession in dangerous areas. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he stated:

“You must not lose the ball when coming out, this has been the big flaw of the last matches.”

Pavan’s warning reflects the concerns surrounding Juventus’ recent performances, where moments of carelessness in possession have led to vulnerabilities. Against a team like Roma, which thrives on quick transitions and counter-attacks, any lapse in concentration could prove costly. Juventus will need to maintain discipline, particularly in midfield, to avoid gifting Roma opportunities to capitalise on turnovers.

The upcoming clash represents a significant test for Juventus and their players must be at their best to secure a positive result. With both clubs eager to strengthen their Champions League qualification hopes, the stakes are high. Tudor’s ability to refine his tactics and prepare his team for Roma’s pressing game could play a decisive role in determining the outcome.