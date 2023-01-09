“Big game, big team” Napoli star expecting tough Juventus match

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is looking forward to their game against Juventus this weekend as the league leaders look to get another win.

Napoli’s superb campaign saw them end the first half undefeated and 10 points clear of Juve.

However, the Partinopei lost their first game of 2023 to Inter Milan before recording a 2-0 win at Sampdoria in their last game, with Osimhen scoring one of the goals.

The Nigerian is very influential in their team and his goals are one of the reasons Napoli remains atop the standings, which means the team will hope he is in form against Juve.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Osimhen said via Football Italia:

“Big game, big team, we have a great squad and the most important thing is to win. Any player can make the difference for us. Now we go back, relax and then start training to prepare for the game with Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Osimhen knows beating us will be hard and they must be at their best to avoid a defeat against us on our current run of form.

We also must accord them all the respect they deserve and play that game knowing we are facing the league leaders and potential champions.

This mindset will keep us humble and make us work hard to achieve the desired result from the fixture.