Igor Tudor has taken on the challenge of managing a Juventus team that has faced significant struggles in several areas of the game. His appointment followed a disappointing spell for the Bianconeri, including back-to-back losses, but Tudor made a positive start with a win in his first match in charge against Genoa. Despite the initial success, there is a clear understanding within the club that substantial changes are needed for Juventus to return to its former level of dominance.

The task ahead is a daunting one, and Tudor is fully aware of the areas that need improvement. One major issue that continues to haunt the team is their poor performance from set pieces, a problem that has persisted despite the club’s technical quality. Although Juventus boasts a squad with players capable of creating moments of brilliance, they remain the second-worst team in Serie A for scoring from set pieces, excluding penalties.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has scored only four goals from set pieces this season, with only Monza having a worse record with just two. This is a worrying statistic for a club of Juventus’ stature, as set pieces are an essential part of the game, especially when facing opponents who are tough to break down in open play. Tudor’s challenge will be to address this deficiency and find ways to improve the team’s performance in these crucial moments.

(Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Despite the scale of the task, the Bianconeri are optimistic about Tudor’s ability to implement the necessary changes. There is confidence within the club that Tudor will take decisive action in the coming matches to improve this aspect of the team’s game. The hope is that with better delivery and more effective attacking from set pieces, Juventus will be able to convert more opportunities into goals, which in turn will lead to more victories and help the club meet its targets for the season.

Tudor has a significant amount of work ahead of him, but if he can solve this issue, Juventus could see a marked improvement in their overall performance. Set pieces are often the difference in tight matches, and if Juventus can capitalise on them more effectively, it would undoubtedly increase their chances of success in the remainder of the season.