Biggest hint yet that Pogba’s return to Juventus is set

There has been huge speculation surrounding the future of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba in recent seasons, but judging by his latest social media activity, reports of his return to Juventus this summer could be set to be proved true.

The midfielder came to Turin from the same club at the age of 18, helping us to four straight Serie A titles, before returning to his former club for a then-world record fee.

Unfortunately his return didn’t help United to a single league title, and the midfielder even came under scrutiny in the press for a number of footballing and non-footballing reasons, with the English press known for jumping on certain things that are not wholly important, such as him enjoying himself and his dancing…

His nightmare in England is set to come to an end however with his contract set to expire in the coming weeks, and while his barber initially shared this image with a black and a white emoji attached which was initially deleted, but the player has since shared the exact same image with the tagline ‘You know what time is it’.

Is Pogba exactly the type of player who will fix our midfield problems ahead of the new season?

Patrick