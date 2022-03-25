Biggest moments in Juventus history and why you should have bet on them

Juventus have won the Serie A title 35 times. A record 8th straight Scudetto for the Turin giants made it the longest winning run of any club in Europe’s top five divisions (England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France). The Bianconeri are the only side to have won more Serie A games (1596), scored more Serie A goals (5069), won more Scudetti overall (35) or consecutive Scudetti (8) than any of the other 67 Italian top-flight clubs.

For most Italians, betting on Juventus is a pastime that may bring in some money.

We have strong evidence that individuals have been betting on the result of Juventus games since the beginning of organised sports. There is little doubt that sports betting is a multi-billion dollar industry today, regardless of how long ago it was founded. Millions of people all around the globe take part in it. Infrequent bettors are as numerous as those who wager on a regular basis. Some of them do it for the sheer enjoyment of it, while others take it extremely seriously and put in significant time and effort in their quest to win.

It is also good to keep in mind that if a bet was made on one of these mentioned moments below, it would have had an amazing outcome, and a good amount of cash would have been won. If one is intrigued in this experience and would like to dabble in such an activity, it is ideal to try to notice moments like these beforehand, so that you could bet accordingly on the outcome you think will succeed. It is also ideal to use a reliable sportsbook from Parasnetticasino.fi’s amazing catalogue of Sportsbooks, so as to choose the most ideal one.

Let’s check the biggest moments in Juventus’ history in the last decade, so as to keep in mind the outcomes for future bets.

First Serie A title since the infamous Calciopoli scandal

Juventus had been in Serie A for 74 years before they were stripped of their 2005-06 title and sent down to Serie B with a 9-point penalty for their role in the Calciopoli scandal.

The Bianconeri made it back to the top flight in their first try. They won the 2006-07 Serie B title by 9 points, even though they had to pay a 9-point penalty to start with. In fact, it took them a while before they could once again dominate Serie A at home. They finished third, second, seventh, and seventh in their first four years in the top league. When Juventus won the Serie A title in 2011-2012, they beat AC Milan by four points. This was their first Serie A title in 9 years.

Record 6th-consecutive Scudetto in 2016-17

As of 2015-16, Juventus had won their fifth consecutive Scudetto, which equaled their own record (1930-32, 1931-32) and that of Torino and Internazionale. This was only the fourth time in Italy that a team had won five consecutive top-flight titles.

Gonzalo Higuainn, who set a new record for most goals in a Serie A season the year before, was signed by Juventus at the start of the 2016-17 season. The Bianconeri set a new record that season when they won their sixth straight title. They were the first team to do so.

Second Champions League final loss in 3 years

When Juventus lost 1-3 to Barcelona in the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff, it was the first time that a team had lost four Champions League finals in the same season. A few years after that, the Bianconeri were playing in the Champions League final of the 2016-17 season against another Spanish team, Real Madrid. They still haven’t won a title in over two decades, though, as Juventus lost 1-4. There were two Champions League finals for Juventus in three years. It made the Turin team, who were trying to win three trophies in three years, the first team in history to lose seven Champions League or European Cup finals at home.