“Biggest real profit football has ever seen” Marotta reveals the best deal he did for Juventus

Juventus made the biggest profit in football when they resold Paul Pogba to Manchester United in 2016, reckons, Beppe Marotta.

Pogba was picked up by Juve in 2012 with the current Inter Milan director in charge of transfers at the Allianz Stadium.

He turned into a superstar in the ranks of the Bianconeri and was a star performer in the years that he was in Turin.

United realised that they had made a mistake by letting him leave and they came back to sign him in 2016.

He cost them €105m plus €10m in bonuses and represented a huge profit for Juventus at the time.

The move was a sensational business transaction and Marotta reckons that it remains the best transaction ever made based on pure profit.

“The year we sold Pogba for €105m plus €10m in bonuses and brought in Gonzalo Higuain was my best deal,” said Marotta as quoted by Football Italia.

“That was the biggest operation, especially as we had signed Pogba for free, so that became the biggest real profit that football has ever seen.”

Pogba could return to Juventus this summer for a lower transfer fee as he enters the last year of his current United deal and seems unwilling to extend his stay with the Red Devils.