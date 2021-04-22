Bild: Surprising candidate emerges for Juve’s next manager

Whilst Andrea Pirlo is still trying to save what’s left of the season by qualifying to next year’s edition of the Champions League – and perhaps winning the Coppa Italia as well – his position for next season remains doubtful to say the least.

Whilst some of the usual suspects are beginning to appear as potential replacements for the struggling young coach, a German report named a rather unlikely candidate.

According to the Bild (via ilBianconero), Juventus are considering Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick for the hot seat.

The German tactician will be leaving the Bundesliga champions at the end of the season.

Flick led the Bavarians to an all-conquering campaign last season, winning the Champions League trophy as well as the Club World Cup in Qatar earlier this year, but has been knocked out of the CL quarter finals at the hands of Paris Saint Germain earlier this month.

The 56-year-old was the long-time assistant for Joachim Low in the German national team between 2008 and 2014, and he is widely expected to replace the 2014 World Cup winner after the upcoming Euro 2020 which will be held this summer.

Therefore, then news mentioned above, linking Flick to Juventus, seems to be highly unlikely, even if it mentioned by a widely known German news source.

In all cases, the Bianconeri must first focus on finishing the season in the best manner possible before laying out the plans for next season, as missing out on the Champions League would have a catastrophic effect on both the sporting and economical level.