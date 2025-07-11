Juventus have secured the signing of Jonathan David following the expiry of his contract at Lille, and the Canadian forward could prove to be a significant addition to the Bianconeri squad.

David had previously been regarded as one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe during his time in Ligue 1, where his consistent performances attracted interest from several top clubs. Despite his strong form, Lille allowed him to run down his contract, making him available on a free transfer this summer.

Multiple teams reportedly expressed interest in the forward as his representatives explored possible destinations. Ultimately, David chose to commit to a long-term deal with Juventus, marking a key step in the club’s strategy to refresh their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Juventus Looking to Reshape Their Forward Line

With the arrival of David, Juventus are now expected to make decisions regarding other forwards in their ranks. Dusan Vlahovic remains the subject of transfer speculation, and his future at the club is uncertain. Should he depart, David would be well positioned to take on a leading role in the attack.

Another player whose future remains unresolved is Randal Kolo Muani. The French striker enjoyed a successful loan spell with Juventus during the second half of the previous season. After returning to Paris Saint-Germain following the conclusion of the Club World Cup, there has been continued interest from Juventus in bringing him back to Turin. Negotiations are said to be ongoing as the club evaluates its options.

Matuidi Endorses David and Kolo Muani Partnership

Blaise Matuidi has voiced support for Kolo Muani’s potential return, expressing confidence in what a partnership between him and David could offer. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Matuidi stated:

“I’d stay if I were him. At Juve you have the opportunity to improve every day. I hope he gets a buyout, especially because with the arrival of Jonathan David, they could form a perfect pair. They are two complementary profiles.”

Kolo Muani’s contributions during his loan spell have not gone unnoticed, and his return could represent a valuable reinforcement for the upcoming season. With David now in the squad, Juventus are working towards building an attacking line capable of competing at the highest level.