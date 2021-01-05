Blow ahead of AC Milan as first-team star contracts Covid-19

Alex Sandro is the latest Juventus star to test positive for Coronavirus, having suffered with some mild symptoms.

The Brazilian left-back is now in isolation following his positive test, as confirmed by Juve’s official website, and will have to stay in isolation and train alone until he can test negatively.

Sandro joins a list of players in our squad to have succumbed to the virus including Cristiano Ronaldo, Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala, and the departed Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani who tested positive last season.

Sandro would likely have been likely to start in tomorrow’s clash with AC Milan, with Juan Cuadrado suspended after his red card against Fiorentina, and the role may now be filled by Federico Chiesa instead.

We are also expected to be without Alvaro Morata for the clash, who needs to be assessed after a muscle injury was suffered just before the Udinese tie.

We are set to welcome back Adrien Rabiot after he missed our last two matches due to confusion over a ban, while Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral are believed to back in the squad also.

Is Chiesa more than able to operate as the man to do the legwork down the flanks as he bids to be the extra man at both ends of the field?

Patrick