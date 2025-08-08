Juventus are reportedly looking to offload Dusan Vlahovic during the current transfer window, with AC Milan initially appearing to be the most interested club in securing his services.

The Milan side’s new manager, Max Allegri, is believed to have requested the addition of the Serbian striker to his squad, with reports suggesting he is eager for a reunion. Vlahovic is now in the final year of his contract, and if a transfer does not materialise, he is expected to see out his deal without committing to an extension. This would leave Juventus at risk of losing a valuable player without compensation.

Contract Stalemate Leaves Juventus with Limited Options

Talks regarding a contract extension between Vlahovic and Juventus have reportedly stalled for several months, and there appears to be little hope of progress. As a result, the club is understood to have shifted focus toward arranging a transfer before the window closes.

AC Milan had shown the most concrete interest in signing the striker, with many viewing them as a serious destination. The club, currently aiming to compete for the Serie A title, reportedly sees Vlahovic as a player capable of improving their squad under Allegri’s leadership. Discussions had taken place, raising expectations that a move might be completed.

Dusan Vlahovic (Getty Images)

Milan Shifts Focus to Alternative Targets

However, Tuttojuve reports that AC Milan is now turning their attention away from Vlahovic and is pursuing Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund instead. This development significantly impacts Juventus, which has now lost what was considered their most viable transfer opportunity for the striker.

The absence of other confirmed suitors places Juventus in a difficult position. With Vlahovic seemingly unwilling to sign a new contract and Milan withdrawing their interest, Juventus may struggle to find another club willing to meet their expectations for a transfer fee. The urgency to resolve the situation grows, as allowing Vlahovic to leave on a free next year would represent a substantial loss for the club.

As the transfer window progresses, Juventus will be hoping that another team steps forward with a concrete offer, allowing them to complete a deal and move forward with their plans.