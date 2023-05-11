Blow as Aston Villa is willing to offer Juventus target 8m euros per season

Juventus has held an interest in Marco Asensio for some time and they are keen to be his next club when he leaves Real Madrid in the summer as a free agent.

The attacker has been in talks with Los Blancos over a new deal, but it seems obvious he will leave when this term ends.

He has focused on helping the club end this campaign well, but clubs are pushing to get his commitment from next season.

Juventus is keen, but they are facing competition from several sides and one of them is Aston Villa.

The Premier League club has made Unai Emery their manager and is working hard to back him with talents.

They believe they will break into the European places with him at the helm and see Asensio as one man who can help them achieve this goal.

Calciomercato reveals they have prepared an offer worth 8m euros per season for him if he accepts a move to Villa Park.

Juve FC Says

8m euros per season is reportedly more than Madrid is offering to Asensio, so the attacker might consider it.

However, we are a much bigger club and can offer him Champions League football. If we make him a good offer, he should accept ours.