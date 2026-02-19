Juventus won’t have to worry about the threat posed by Nico Paz when they host Como on Saturday afternoon.

The 21-year-old is considered one of the most exciting stars in Serie A, and already has a queue of top suitors around Europe.

Tottenham Hotspur already tried to sign the attacking midfielder, but to no avail. Many believe that the player is destined to return to Real Madrid, who have the option to bring him back to the Stadio Bernabeu.

Nico Paz ruled out of Juventus vs Como

On Wednesday, Paz gave Como the lead against Milan in a postponed Serie A clash at San Siro. His goal was ultimately worth one point, as Rafael Leao rescued a draw for the home side.

However, the young Spaniard also picked up a yellow card in the 53rd minute, which is his fifth of the season.

Therefore, Cesc Fabregas will have to do without his biggest star this weekend. This is a painful blow for the Lariani, especially when considering the importance of the fixture, with both teams vying for European spots.

Nico Paz and Manuel Locatelli (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus currently sit 5th in the table with 46 points, just one behind Roma in 4th place. For their part, Como are 6th, four points behind the Turin-based giants.

While a qualification for any European competition would be deemed a historic achievement for the Lombardian club, Juventus cannot settle for anything less than a Champions League spot.

Paz was the Man of the Match of the reverse fixture

When the two sides met earlier in the campaign, Paz ran the show, scoring a goal and providing the assist for another as Como secured a dominant 2-0 victory over Juventus at home.

The young Trequartista has already contributed with 10 goals and six assists across all competitions this season, making him the ultimate attraction at the club.

Nevertheless, the Biancoblu are blessed with a plethora of attacking talent capable of doing the damage in Turin, including Martin Baturina, Jesus Rodriguez, Jayden Addai, Nicolas Kuhn, Anastasios Douvikas, not to mention former Juventus striker, Alvaro Morata.