Blow for Arsenal as target intent on Juventus move

Manuel Locatelli is strongly expected to quit Sassuolo this summer with both Juventus and Arsenal most strongly linked of late, but the midfielder only has eyes for the Old Lady.

The midfielder was a star performer for Italy at this summer’s Euro 2020 competition, but has found himself demoted to the bench following Marco Verratti’s return from injury, but with the team continuing to look destined to lift the trophy, there is little argument to be had.

Locatelli’s interest doesn’t just stem from some important performances at the Euros however, having been the standout star for the Neroverdi this term, and he has been touted for a move to a big club throughout the current campaign.

Juventus have been most strongly linked throughout the term, but of late, Arsenal having been making their own move for his services, with Sassuolo’s chief executive Giovanni Carnevali naming the Gunners as having lodged a bid for his signature.

Alfredo Pedulla insists that regardless of other interest, it is only Juventus that he is concentrated on ahead of the upcoming season however, and I would imagine his move will be wrapped up swiftly once the European Championship is wrapped up, hopefully with the midfielder picking up one of those winners medals.

It sounds as though Locatelli has already made his mind up, with our stance having been known for some time, and I’m certainly looking forward to seeing more of the 23 year-old when he dons our famous Black & White after he completes his move this summer.

Patrick