Blow for Dybala as Inter executive insists they don’t need him

Paulo Dybala was widely expected to join Inter Milan in this transfer window when it became clear he was leaving Juventus.

The attacker was one of Juve’s finest players, but they opted not to extend his deal and he became a free agent 15 days ago.

Fans had expected he will get a new team quickly, but the Argentinian remains unattached.

Inter looked to be his most serious suitors, but they added Romelu Lukaku to their squad from Chelsea instead.

There are still rumours that the Nerazzurri will still include him in their squad even though they clearly have too many attackers.

Their vice-president Javier Zanetti has now attempted to pour cold water on the rumours.

Speaking about the former Palermo man recently, Zanetti claims they now have enough firepower in their possession.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“As our CEO Marotta said, Dybala has always been an opportunity for us, because he is a free agent, but today Inter have Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku, Joaquin Correa, Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez.

“We started pre-season with these players, but things could still change. At this moment, we are fine as we are.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala is one of the world’s best players and it is definitely surprising that he doesn’t have a new club yet.

But this wait shouldn’t go on for long because there are clubs interested in adding him to their squad.

If any suitor can find an agreement with his entourage soon, he should be in preseason camp with them.