Blow for Juve and Inter as their transfer target is heading towards a renewal

Juventus and Inter have always been rivals on the pitch as well as outside of it, as the two Italian giants would always compete with one another in every possible manner.

Unfortunately for the two clubs, some transfer battles could end up with both of them on the losing side, especially when a common transfer target decides to play his football elsewhere.

The Italian champions, as well as their black and blue foes, have been tracking Angel Di Maria for a while now.

Nonetheless, according to French newspaper L’equipe (via TuttoMercatoWeb), the Argentine winger is set to renew his contract with Paris Saint Germain for another two seasons.

The former Real Madrid star’s current contract expires at the end of the current campaign, therefore, several top clubs were interested in signing him as a free agent in June.

However, the source adds that the sacking of former coach Thomas Tuchel, and the arrival of his compatriot Mauricio Pochettino was the game changer for the 32-year-old player.

In fact, the report believes that Di Maria has been completely convinced to remain at the club under the tutelage of the former Tottenham Hotspur tactician, as he’s even willing to accept a pay cut.

The former Benfica player has been deployed in his favorite role on the right wing, and is set to play a major part for the rest of the season with Les Parisiens.

The arrival of Pochettino has changed the fortunes of several Argentines in Paris, including Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes who are also featuring more prominently.