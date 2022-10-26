Blow for Juve as Vlahovic suffers an abductor problem against Benfica

Juventus has been handed a blow after a report revealed Dusan Vlahovic suffered an injury against Benfica.

The striker was subbed off around the 70th-minute mark as Juve pushed to get goals and get back in the game.

They eventually lost it 4-3, but Vlahovic may have suffered a serious problem that could keep him out for a long time.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals the former Fiorentina man was in pain and signalled to the bench that he was in discomfort before he was subbed off.

Juve will now test him to know the extent of the injury, but the report claims it seems like an abductor problem.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of our most important players and we cannot lose him now.

The striker has delivered the goals for the team this season and remains one of the first names on the team sheet.

With him in the side, we have had a bad start. It could get worse if we are forced to lose him for a few weeks on the sidelines.

Hopefully, when he undergoes the necessary tests, there will be nothing to worry about.

However, the likes of Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean must be prepared to step in if we have to lose him for some weeks.