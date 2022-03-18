Blow for Juventus after midfield target signs a new contract with his current club

Juventus has been handed a minor blow in their bid to add Davide Frattesi to Max Allegri’s squad.

The Sassuolo midfielder has been one of the standout performers in Serie A this season and several clubs want to sign him.

Unsurprisingly, Juventus has been one of the favourites to land him after they got his former teammate, Manuel Locatelli, in the summer.

The competition for the signature of Frattesi is serious and the Black and Greens recognise they can lose him anytime soon.

They have now moved to tie down his long-term future to the club, potentially protecting his value.

An official club statement reads: “The Sassuolo Calcio Sports Union announces the contractual renewal of the sports performances of the following black-green player:

“Davide Frattesi (1999, midfielder) until 30 June 2026”

Juve FC Says

This is not the worst news Juve can get about Frattesi and it could even be a good one.

The midfielder will still leave because Sassuolo is a selling club, but they are now in a much stronger position to negotiate his exit.

It means, in the case of an auction, they will look to get the most money from his sale.

All Juve has to do is offer them the biggest transfer fee and he would move to Turin.