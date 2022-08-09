Blow for Juventus and Arthur as Valencia may have found an alternative

In recent weeks, Arthur Melo appeared to be heading towards Valencia. The midfielder has struggled to adapt at Juventus following his arrival in 2020, and a return to La Liga was on the card.

But even though the Bianconeri offered to contribute in the Brazilian’s wages during his loan stint, the Bats were still unable to finance the switch.

Instead, Gennaro Gattuso’s team are reportedly pursuing more affordable alternatives.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Valencia could sign young Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez, which would subsequently close the door on Arthur’s transfer.

Nonetheless, the source adds the situation could still be resolved despite the obstacles.

Moreover, the report believes that Arthur’s future could also be linked to Adrien Rabiot’s situation. The latter could be heading towards Manchester United. So if the deal goes through, then the Brazilian could stay put at Juventus for another season.

Juve FC say

Despite what the source suggests, Rabiot’s departure shouldn’t completely rule out Arthur’s transfer to Valencia or any other club for that matter.

Both midfielders have disappointed in recent seasons and are two of the highest earners in the squad. Thus, the management would do well to get rid of both, opening up some space for the young contingent, as well as a possible newcomer like Leandro Paredes.