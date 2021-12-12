Blow for Juventus as £42 Million demands emerge of unwanted star

Juventus are believed to be keen to part ways with the astonishing wage of Aaron Ramsey, but they will likely struggle with his £42 Million contract demands.

The Welshman arrived on a free transfer from Arsenal back in 2019, but has failed to find the level of form we had expected.

It is fair to say that he has shown glimpses of his ability, only for his injury record to deny him a run which would allow him to show that level on a consistent basis, and his current contract is no longer viable for a player whose wage doesn’t meet his importance to the squad.

The DailyStar now claims that he will demand a £42 Million deal to leave Turin, with the Bianconeri believed to be willing to allow him to leave for free in the coming window. Ramsey will supposedly demand that his £230,000 per week wage is met by his new suitors on a three-and-a-half year deal, which will surely be too much for the likes of Everton, Newcastle or West Ham.

The report doesn’t say it is impossible, but we have to be realistic, and we may have to agree to cover part of his wages over the next 18 months of his contract in order to push him through the exit door.

It is a shame he couldn’t overcome his injuries in Italy, as he could well have been an important player should he have been able to keep fit, but it right now it just makes no sense at all to be paying him what he is earning.

If we could get away with paying just 25% of his wages over the next 18 months, it would be worth it, especially considering he is fit for less than that of late…

Patrick