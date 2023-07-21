Juventus has faced another setback in their pursuit of strengthening their squad as AC Milan has successfully secured the signature of RB Salzburg’s attacker, Noah Okafor as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Okafor was among the targets on Cristiano Giuntoli’s list as Juventus aimed to rebuild their team during this transfer window. However, Milan was impressed by the player’s performances, especially when he faced them in the Champions League last season, and they actively pursued him to become a part of their squad.

The 22-year-old attacker was in the final season of his contract at Salzburg and showed reluctance in extending his deal. With Okafor’s contract situation and his apparent desire to explore new opportunities, Salzburg was open to his departure.

Milan has now successfully completed the signing, reportedly securing his services for approximately 15 million euros. The Swiss star is expected to undergo his medical examination tomorrow, finalizing his move to the Rossoneri.

Unfortunately for Juventus, this means they will need to remove Okafor from their list of targets, as their pursuit of the player has come to an end. They will now have to refocus their efforts on other potential signings to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Okafor is one of the finest players around, as the Swiss star has shown what he can do at his present club domestically and in the Champions League.

We are missing out on his signature because we have yet to make a decision on who will leave the Allianz Stadium.

We need to work hard on that list and make funds available for transfers.